The scheme to redevelop land north of the Seasiders’ ground represents the first phase of investment which will also eventually see a new East Stand built for fans.

A full application has been lodged with council planners for a full-sized 11-a-side artificial grass pitch, an FA sized five-a-side artificial grass pitch and changing rooms.

The existing North Car Park would be relocated providing 160 spaces and there would be new areas of public realm.

Artist's impression of the Revoe Sports Village

If planning permission is granted, the council has indicated work could begin on site in autumn 2023.

A previous application for sports facilities on the land, which was submitted in May 2021, has now been withdrawn.

It included a full size pitch, three five-a-side pitches, a seven-a-side Cruyff Court, a multi use games area and changing rooms.

Plan of the sports pitches

But the updated application meets new requirements and will see the pitches given white and coloured line markings to define various game format layouts for 11-a-side, seven-a-side and five-a-side football.

Documents accompanying the application say: “The pitches will be an important resource intended for use by the local community and also for Blackpool FC’s women and girls teams.”

They add: “The Revoe Community Sports Village project has been designed to respond to need identified in the local community for this type of development, and to leverage and enable investment within the Blackpool FC Bloomfield Road ground and surrounding environment.”

The Revoe scheme has been awarded £6.5m from Blackpool’s £39.5m Town Deal, with Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler expected to invest between £30m and £40m in the East Stand and development of a new training ground near Grange Park.

The sports village, which would be built on land previously earmarked for housing as part of Foxhall Village, will provide community facilities including for children from three local schools which do not have their own sports grounds.