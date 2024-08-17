Police officer hospitalised with ‘significant’ head injury after being assaulted with brick during arrest
Following an investigation into a string of robberies in Blackpool involving the use of weapons, Lancashire Police arrested two men yesterday evening on August 16 at around 7.30pm.
During the arrest, one of the men struck an officer with a brick on Chesterfield Road in Blackpool, leaving him with a significant head injury requiring hospital treatment. A video of the incident soon began circulating on social media, prompting the police to offer further background information.
A 30 year old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and for prison recall. A second man, a 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both men are currently in custody.
Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Whilst working hard to keep Lancashire’s communities safe, one of our officers has been assaulted resulting in a significant head injury. Assaulting police officers is completely unacceptable and again shows the dangers that officers face every single day.