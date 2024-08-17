Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire police officer has been hospitalised after being assaulted with a brick whilst arresting a man in Blackpool

Following an investigation into a string of robberies in Blackpool involving the use of weapons, Lancashire Police arrested two men yesterday evening on August 16 at around 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

During the arrest, one of the men struck an officer with a brick on Chesterfield Road in Blackpool, leaving him with a significant head injury requiring hospital treatment. A video of the incident soon began circulating on social media, prompting the police to offer further background information.

A 30 year old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and for prison recall. A second man, a 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both men are currently in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Whilst working hard to keep Lancashire’s communities safe, one of our officers has been assaulted resulting in a significant head injury. Assaulting police officers is completely unacceptable and again shows the dangers that officers face every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Assaults on my officers will not be tolerated. I am pleased to see they have both been arrested and are now in our police cells, where they can cause no harm to our communities. The offences will be fully investigated, and he will face the courts in due course.”