Breaking

Police officer hospitalised with ‘significant’ head injury after being assaulted with brick during arrest

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Lancashire police officer has been hospitalised after being assaulted with a brick whilst arresting a man in Blackpool

Following an investigation into a string of robberies in Blackpool involving the use of weapons, Lancashire Police arrested two men yesterday evening on August 16 at around 7.30pm.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
National World

During the arrest, one of the men struck an officer with a brick on Chesterfield Road in Blackpool, leaving him with a significant head injury requiring hospital treatment. A video of the incident soon began circulating on social media, prompting the police to offer further background information.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A 30 year old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and for prison recall. A second man, a 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both men are currently in custody.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Whilst working hard to keep Lancashire’s communities safe, one of our officers has been assaulted resulting in a significant head injury. Assaulting police officers is completely unacceptable and again shows the dangers that officers face every single day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Assaults on my officers will not be tolerated. I am pleased to see they have both been arrested and are now in our police cells, where they can cause no harm to our communities. The offences will be fully investigated, and he will face the courts in due course.”

Related topics:Police officerLancashire PoliceBlackpoolLancashirePoliceNewslettersSocial mediaVideoCourtsPrestonThe Gazette