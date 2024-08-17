Pleasure Beach offering families 12 hours of rides and musical firework show on bank holiday extravaganza

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Thrillseekers and families alike are being offered one last chance to enjoy a big Pleasure Beach blowout as the summer holidays come to a close.

For the final time this year, Pleasure Beach Resort will open from 10am until 10pm, meaning that attendees will be able to enjoy a whopping 12 hours on the rides finished off with a spectacular firework display synchronised to the soundtracks of epic cinema movies including Pirates of the Caribbean, Jurassic Park, and Superman.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As the fantastic summer holidays draw to a close, there’s one last opportunity to experience your favourite rides as we light up the sky,” said Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort. “For the finale, we’re timing sounds from box office hits to a spectacular firework display for the very last time in 2024. This is not one to be missed!

Sign up for our free newsletters now

“As well as late night riding and fireworks, there will also be entertainment throughout the day as part of Nickelodeon’s Summer of Slime, where guests can join in with slime-themed games and activities to win the ultimate prize of being slimed in the Slimeulator,” added Amanda.

“Don’t worry though, this doesn’t mean the end of the fun! We still have one more Twilight Thrills in September, as well as Hot Ice, Oktoberfest, Journey to Hell and a huge line-up of Christmas events. And not to mention our end of season firework display!”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Guests can also see a free matinee performance of Hot Ice Eternity on the day of their visit. For more information and to book eTickets, click here.

Related topics:FireworkssummerBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.