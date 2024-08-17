Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thrillseekers and families alike are being offered one last chance to enjoy a big Pleasure Beach blowout as the summer holidays come to a close.

For the final time this year, Pleasure Beach Resort will open from 10am until 10pm, meaning that attendees will be able to enjoy a whopping 12 hours on the rides finished off with a spectacular firework display synchronised to the soundtracks of epic cinema movies including Pirates of the Caribbean, Jurassic Park, and Superman.

“As the fantastic summer holidays draw to a close, there’s one last opportunity to experience your favourite rides as we light up the sky,” said Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort. “For the finale, we’re timing sounds from box office hits to a spectacular firework display for the very last time in 2024. This is not one to be missed!

“As well as late night riding and fireworks, there will also be entertainment throughout the day as part of Nickelodeon’s Summer of Slime, where guests can join in with slime-themed games and activities to win the ultimate prize of being slimed in the Slimeulator,” added Amanda.

“Don’t worry though, this doesn’t mean the end of the fun! We still have one more Twilight Thrills in September, as well as Hot Ice, Oktoberfest, Journey to Hell and a huge line-up of Christmas events. And not to mention our end of season firework display!”

Guests can also see a free matinee performance of Hot Ice Eternity on the day of their visit. For more information and to book eTickets, click here.