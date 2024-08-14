Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shocking body-cam footage shows the moment a Lancashire Police officer nearly bled to death on the streets of Blackpool after he was assaulted in the line of duty.

Lancashire Police released the eye-opening video of the incident to illustrate the risks officers face on a daily basis, and how quickly a night can take a turn for the worse.

As a result of being knocked to the ground by a drunken assailant, PC Ashley Aspinall suffered a life-threatening head injury, including bruising to the brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point Ashley and his distraught colleagues feared he might die at the scene outside a bar in Chapel Street, Blackpool on April 7, 2023.

At one point his distraught colleagues thought PC Ashley Aspinall might die at the scene | Lancashire Police

He ended up being in hospital for 11 days and it was a further four months before he was able to return to the job he loves – being a response officer in the resort. Even then he had to spend some time on restricted duties.

It has been a long road to recovery for Ashley and the impact on his family and colleagues has been immense and ongoing. So much so that some of his colleagues continue to receive support.

PC Ashley Aspinall in hospital after a sustaining serious head wound while on duty | Lancashire Police

“I was convinced I was going to die”

PC Ashley said: “I remember my thoughts at the time where I was genuinely convinced that I was going to die and had mentally made peace with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought about the good experiences I had had in life and gave up on myself in that moment. The only thing that kept me going was thinking about my daughter and seeing her again.

“I thought about taking her to the first day of school, her school prom and all the opportunities that were yet to come that I wanted to make it to. This was the only thing that kept me fighting and kept my mind off the sheer pain I was in.

“I can’t stress enough how much I thought I was going to die in this moment and that this was the end for me.”

It has been a long road to recovery for PC Ashley Aspinall and the impact on his family and colleagues has been immense and ongoing | Lancashire Police

“I recall the tones of the voices of the paramedics who were tending to me. The fear in their voices of the level of injury I had sustained was piercing. I didn’t know what injuries I had at the time and therefore couldn’t understand what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recognised the paramedic’s voice from working with her in the past, therefore hearing her panic I knew it was serious.

“Since the incident, I keep reliving it in my head trying to understand if there is anything I did that could have triggered this incident and I honestly believed that I didn’t.

“I followed the police protocols and policies, including the five-step appeal, before making the decision to arrest the male. I don’t believe any of my actions that day warranted this level of injury.”

PC Ashley Aspinall with the serious head wound sustained while on duty in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

PC Ashley’s attacker spared jail

Ian Scott, 50, of Cavendish Road, Bispham, was arrested and later charged with a Section 18 Assault and assaulting a police officer. He pleaded guilty to a Section 20 wounding of an emergency service worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted those offences and appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last month (July 30) where he was given a 24-month suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, pay £1,500 compensation, and undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

You can hear more from PC Ashley Aspinall on how the near fatal assault affected his life in our full report here.