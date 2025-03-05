Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced its partnership with beverage giant Coca-Cola – in a move that will revamp the theme park’s drinks offering for the first time in 31 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see Coca-Cola become Pleasure Beach’s official soft drink provider, replacing Pepsi and Britvic, which has been the drinks supplier since 1994.

The Post and Gazette understand there are no plans for any Coca-Cola themed rides, unlike Pepsi’s sponsorship of the Big One, which ran from its opening in 1994 to 2011. The Pepsi Max branding was removed from the ride, but the ride's tunnel, which is shaped like a drink can, remains.

All you can drink

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach has described the drinks move as a landmark change that sees two iconic brands coming together, in response to guest feedback. As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola products including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite, will be served at food and beverage outlets across the park and its hotels: Boulevard and Big Blue Hotel.

Guests will also be able to purchase ‘all you can drink’ cups, meaning they can enjoy unlimited refills on Coca-Cola products during their visit.

Late Night Riding at Pleasure Beach Resort | Pleasure Beach Resort

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We are a true icon of the attractions industry, so it is only fitting that we should partner with an organisation as iconic as Coca-Cola. This deal will help revolutionise our F&B offering, and means guests can enjoy a delicious beverage, before and after taking on some of the UK’s most thrilling rides. We’re incredibly proud to be working with such a strong partner; one which shares our commitment to excellence and customer experience.”

Period of transformation

In 2024, Pleasure Beach announced its evolution to a resort destination and confirmed it had entered a period of transformation. The partnership with Coca-Cola is one of many changes expected during this exciting new era. Others include the closure of five smaller rides: Eddie Stobart Convoy, Alpine Rallye, Thompson Carousel, Gallopers and Red Arrows Skyforce. The park said the changes would allow them to “reinvest into a bigger and better future.”