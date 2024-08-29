Plans to turn Garstang Marina into a tourist destination take a step further

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn Garstang Marina into a destination spot for tourists has taken a further step forward.

Back in 2012, planning permission was granted for a new 28-pitch touring caravan park at Garstang Marina on Nateby Crossing Lane.

Now the site, known as ‘Nateby Fields Leisure Park’ is home to a 23-pitch caravan park which is preparing to open later this year.

In an update, the site’s owners, A & R Chippendale, submitted a new planning application to Wyre Council last week for the “erection of a facilities building, ticket office and pumping station to serve the approved touring caravan development”.

When approached about the application, John Chippendale told us: “We’re fortunate to be in such a stunning spot for tourism, right on the edge of Garstang in the heart of Lancashire. To make the most of this fantastic location and give our visitors the best possible experience, our facilities must be top-notch.

“We’re excited about our plans for a charming shepherd’s hut-themed ticket office, a high-quality toilet and shower facility, and a pumping station for foul and surface water. We hope these facilities will ensure our guests have a memorable stay with us as we prepare to open Nateby Fields Touring Park later this year.”

A planning applicaiton for new facilities at Nateby Fields Leisure Park at Garstang Marina have been submitted.

The planning documents state the new facilities building and ticket office will total 50 square metres and be located in the middle of the 9370 square metre site.

The new facilities building will house two more toilets and shower cubicles for both ladies and gentlemen, as well as a disabled toilet, a pot wash sink room and service room.

Meanwhile the ticket office will just be home to a ticketing desk and two armchairs for waiting customers.

The planning application states that the proposed buildings would provide an economic benefit because “by increasing the facilities available on site, more visitors are likely to be interested in staying, increasing the occupancy rate”

The proposal would also reportedly provide a social benefit “by improving the welfare of visitors staying on site.”

On the Nateby Fields Leisure Park website, it describes itself as “the premier destination for upscale caravanning in beautiful Lancashire, England” and adds “Located alongside Garstang Marina and Lancaster Canal, our park offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

The website also states: “Our mission is to provide the highest level of luxury and comfort for our guests at our caravan park in Lancashire, England. We aim to create a serene and enjoyable atmosphere for families, couples, and solo travelers alike, with top-of-the-line amenities and personalised service. Come discover the beauty of Lancashire with us and make your next family holiday one to remember.”