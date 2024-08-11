Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the latest plans for Blackpool Airport upgrades, an application for new security buildings has been put forward.

Plans for a new office, security and small passenger handling building for Blackpool Airport have been submitted to Fylde Council.

The new offices would be built immediately behind the current buildings at the entrance to the airport off Squires Gate Lane.

The plans are part of Blackpool Council and Blackpool Airport’s strategy to rebuild old airport infrastructure to make the airport more commercially successful and create new jobs on the Fylde Coast.

Current administration and security buildings are both well over 20 years old and are in need of modernising.

The proposed new buildings would allow a combined service offering an enhanced arrivals and departures area, as well as a larger security checkpoint to host new X-ray and scanning equipment recently purchased by the airport.

Within the same building would be three offices and a meeting room for the airport senior leadership team.

Steve Peters, Managing Director of Blackpool Airport, said: “This is a major step forward in the future of Blackpool Airport.

“Over the last five years we’ve done a lot of work internally to make Blackpool an attractive airport once again, and we’re seeing the rewards of that with increased corporate and executive aircraft flights accommodating larger cabin class aircraft, and welcoming new customers to the airport for the first time.”

This is the latest in a range of plans submitted to upgrade airport infrastructure after an application for a new road and hangars was revealed last September and is expected to be decided on by Fylde Council’s Planning Committee later this summer.

Future plans for the airport include new executive hangars at the west of the airport, and a solar farm for land south of the main runway.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Levelling Up (Place), at Blackpool Council said: “We’re working hard to make sure that we can support an airport that is commercially successful and a leading transport hub, and one that drives the growth of our Enterprise Zone.

“These plans would give the airport more scope to attract new business and customers, which is crucial to its success.

“As a council, we are very keen to protect and grow the airport as a thriving transport hub and a community asset, but that needs to be done in a fashion which is economically sound and accounted for.”