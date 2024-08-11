Plans submitted for new administration and security building at Blackpool Airport

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In the latest plans for Blackpool Airport upgrades, an application for new security buildings has been put forward.

Plans for a new office, security and small passenger handling building for Blackpool Airport have been submitted to Fylde Council.

The new offices would be built immediately behind the current buildings at the entrance to the airport off Squires Gate Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans are part of Blackpool Council and Blackpool Airport’s strategy to rebuild old airport infrastructure to make the airport more commercially successful and create new jobs on the Fylde Coast.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Current administration and security buildings are both well over 20 years old and are in need of modernising. 

An aerial image of Blackpool AirportAn aerial image of Blackpool Airport
An aerial image of Blackpool Airport | Blackpool Council

The proposed new buildings would allow a combined service offering an enhanced arrivals and departures area, as well as a larger security checkpoint to host new X-ray and scanning equipment recently purchased by the airport. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within the same building would be three offices and a meeting room for the airport senior leadership team.

Steve Peters, Managing Director of Blackpool Airport, said: “This is a major step forward in the future of Blackpool Airport. 

“Over the last five years we’ve done a lot of work internally to make Blackpool an attractive airport once again, and we’re seeing the rewards of that with increased corporate and executive aircraft flights accommodating larger cabin class aircraft, and welcoming new customers to the airport for the first time.”

This is the latest in a range of plans submitted to upgrade airport infrastructure after an application for a new road and hangars was revealed last September and is expected to be decided on by Fylde Council’s Planning Committee later this summer. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Future plans for the airport include new executive hangars at the west of the airport, and a solar farm for land south of the main runway.

A look at the airport’s runway.A look at the airport’s runway.
A look at the airport’s runway. | National World

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Levelling Up (Place), at Blackpool Council said: “We’re working hard to make sure that we can support an airport that is commercially successful and a leading transport hub, and one that drives the growth of our Enterprise Zone.

“These plans would give the airport more scope to attract new business and customers, which is crucial to its success. 

“As a council, we are very keen to protect and grow the airport as a thriving transport hub and a community asset, but that needs to be done in a fashion which is economically sound and accounted for.”

Related topics:Blackpool AirportBlackpool CouncilJobsLevelling Up

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice