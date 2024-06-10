RAF presence in Blackpool during Second World War examined in talk at Hangar 42

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday, 12th June, at 7pm, there will be a talk held at Hangar 42, the Lytham St.Annes Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool airport, concerning the RAF presence in the resort during the Second World War.During that period, Blackpool allegedly became the biggest troop training centre in thecountry, yet today, hardly anyone under the age of 90 would even be aware of this. “RAF Station Blackpool 1939 – 1946, a history” will be presented using slides, illustrating and describing the setting up of the training station and its impact on the resort itself.Admission is by advance ticket only, price £11.00, and can only be purchased via the Spitfire Visitor Centre website; spitfirevisitorcentre.co.uk Click on the “book tickets” button. Tea and coffee should be provided. Duration of the talk is approximately 95 minutes.

The RAF's huge presence in Blackpool during the Second World War will be examined in a talk at Hangar 42 with slides, including recollections of some of the airmen who trained there, along with a few "then and now" photographs.