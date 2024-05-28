Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals for a new fish and chips shop in Poulton are set to go before planners next week.

A shop unit which has been empty for 10 years has been earmarked as a potential site for the new chippy.

The planning application was submitted to Wyre Council by applicant Steven Geddes in December for a proposed change of use from a shop to a hot food takeaway.

The empty shop premises are at| 96 Garstang Road East, which have been vacant since 2013.

Proposals for a new chippy in Poulton are set to go before planners.

Now councillors on Wyre’s planning committee are set to make a decision on the ‘change of use’ application at the planning meeting on Wednesday June 5.

Some seven letters of objection have been lodged with Wyre’s planning portal, while four letters of support have been submitted and one neutral comment.

Objections have been submitted on the grounds of detrimental impact on highway safety, as well as fears of exacerbating existing problems with parking and manoeuvring of commercial and private vehicles, resulting in accidents.

Concerns over drives being blocked by vehicles and additional noise and disturbances have also been lodged.

However, the proposals have been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

The designated spot is on the far end of a terraced row of shops whose units at 90-94 are occupied by a neighbouring Spar store.

The proposed opening times for the hot food outlet would be lunch time 11.30am until 2pm and later afternoon/early evening 4.30pm to 7.30pm each day.

The planning officer’s report to the committee states that no external seating area is proposed and bins would be stored and collected from the rear of the property.

The front forecourt would be used for parking, while no layout changes are proposed to the ground floor area and the elevations of the property would be unchanged. The planning officer states: “The change of use from retail to hot food takeaway in this location is considered to be acceptable in principle.