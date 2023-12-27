A new fish and chips shop is being proposed for Poulton

Proposals have been lodged for a new chippy at the far right of this retail block in Poulton.

Poulton could get a new local chippy if plans get the go ahead.

A shop unit in Poulton which has been empty for 10 years has been earmarked as a potential fish and chips shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council for a proposed change of use from a shop to a hot food takeaway.

The empty shop premises are at| 96 Garstang Road East, which have been vacant since 2013.

The designated spot is on the far end of a terraced row of shops whose units at 90-94 are occupied by a neighbouring Spar store.

A planning statement in support of the application states: "The unit has been vacant since circa 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In light of this, alternative uses should be considered and encouraged as vacant properties negatively impact the overall appearance of the area and could encourage criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reoccupation of a vacant unit is a significant benefit which would enhance the vitality and viability of Poulton le Fylde and would improve the appearance of Garstang Road East.

"Takeaways are footfall generating uses which would provide economic benefits to other nearby businesses.

"The property is located on a well used A road which benefits from excellent transportation links and is on a main bus route which serves Poulton le Fylde, Blackpool and the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A bus stop is located directly opposite the unit which would encourage staff and potential customers to utilise the bus service rather than single vehicle transportation. "

"This would help in reducing carbon emissions from vehicular transportation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds: "The existing parking provision will not be altered as part of the change of use and it is expected that in addition to the excellent bus service provided, customers will visit the takeaway in a similar way to which the previous commercial premises has been operated."