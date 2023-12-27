New chippy proposed for Poulton-le-Fylde as application lodged with planners
A new fish and chips shop is being proposed for Poulton
Poulton could get a new local chippy if plans get the go ahead.
A shop unit in Poulton which has been empty for 10 years has been earmarked as a potential fish and chips shop.
A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council for a proposed change of use from a shop to a hot food takeaway.
The empty shop premises are at| 96 Garstang Road East, which have been vacant since 2013.
The designated spot is on the far end of a terraced row of shops whose units at 90-94 are occupied by a neighbouring Spar store.
A planning statement in support of the application states: "The unit has been vacant since circa 2013.
"In light of this, alternative uses should be considered and encouraged as vacant properties negatively impact the overall appearance of the area and could encourage criminal activity.
"The reoccupation of a vacant unit is a significant benefit which would enhance the vitality and viability of Poulton le Fylde and would improve the appearance of Garstang Road East.
"Takeaways are footfall generating uses which would provide economic benefits to other nearby businesses.
"The property is located on a well used A road which benefits from excellent transportation links and is on a main bus route which serves Poulton le Fylde, Blackpool and the wider area.
"A bus stop is located directly opposite the unit which would encourage staff and potential customers to utilise the bus service rather than single vehicle transportation. "
"This would help in reducing carbon emissions from vehicular transportation."
The statement adds: "The existing parking provision will not be altered as part of the change of use and it is expected that in addition to the excellent bus service provided, customers will visit the takeaway in a similar way to which the previous commercial premises has been operated."
A decision on the application is pending.