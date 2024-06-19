Planning permission to convert former Blackpool civil service building Mexford House into 120 flats approved

Plans to turn a former civil service office in Blackpool into 120 flats have been approved.

Mexford House on Mexford Avenue in North Shore had been home to the DWP civil service offices until its closure in 2009.

A new planning application was submitted to Blackpool Council in April for the “use of premises as 120 self contained flats with associated parking, access, bike store and bin store”.

The planning documents showed the building would retain its three floors under the new plans, with each floor containing a variety of flats.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed the planning application had been approved and it was hoped work could start soon.

Mexford House, pictured when it operated as officesMexford House, pictured when it operated as offices
Mexford House, pictured when it operated as offices | National World

Sam Golding at Gold Sketch Studios, an architecture firm based in Manchester, said: “Our client came to us for our assistance as the council were requesting a Section 106 which can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“We then submitted a prior approval days after the rules changed as they no longer limit the square meterage.

“We were probably one of the first in the country for a scheme of this size, and we got permission granted straight away which is amazing.”

The plans included 88 one bed 37m2 flats for one person, three one bed 45m2 flats for one person, 18 one bed 53m2 flats for two people and three 37m2 studio flats.

There would also be three two bed 63m2 flats for three people, three two bed 61m2 flats for three people and two two bed 71m2 flats for four people.

The planning documents confirmed the external building footprint would remain unchanged, with no plans for expansion or extension of the existing structure.

The proposal also proposed the provision of 122 car parking spaces including eight disabled spaces and 14 electric spaces.

Mexford House has been empty since 2009Mexford House has been empty since 2009
Mexford House has been empty since 2009 | National World

“Our client is eager to get the work sorter as soon as possible,” Mr Golding added.

“Obviously there’s a lot of work to be done in the background. I’d estimate the work should start within the next few months.

“I’d like to say that the project will be completed within nine to 12 months.”

You can view the planning application at: https://idoxpa.blackpool.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=_BLCKP_DCAPR_67735

To learn more about Gold Sketch Studios, visit https://www.goldsketch.co.uk/home or call 0161 792 9595.

