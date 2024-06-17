Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children have been putting thsemselves at risk by climbing a precarious communications tower on the roof of Blackpool’s derelict former police station.

Blackpool Police, who relocated to new premises and have no current connection to their former base, are investigating the concerns.

Fears were raised by the public that a fall from such a height could prove fatal, given the flimsy structure of the tower.

The hulking, empty station on Bonny Street, which is owned by Blackpool Council, has been a magnet for vandalism anti-social behaviour since it closed in 2018.

Children have been clambering about on the flimsy tower on the roof of the derelict former Blackpool Police Station | National World

But this time the concerns are over the wellbeing of the young intruders who are taking fightening risks.

A resident on a Blackpool social media site posed: “Someone could be killed.”

A Lancashire Police previouly said they had received a “significant amount of calls” in relation to anti-social behaviour at the empty courts and police station. Reports included assault, burglary, criminal damage and “significant criminal damage and arson”.

The former police station could finally be demolished this autumn, six years after officers moved to the new, purpose-built headquarters on Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Street in Mereside, 3.8 miles away.

The old magistrates courts, which are part of the same complex, will also be bulldozed after they closed permanently in January this year when crumbling concrete was discovered in the building.

Clearance of the site will pave the way for investment in leisure facilities including hotels and indoor theme parks by developer Nikal.

A report to the council's Audit Committee, set to meet this month, says demolition can now proceed following the opening of the multi-storey car park on the site.

The council is currently looking for a contractor for the demolition work.