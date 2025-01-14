Plan to improve outcomes for SEND pupils in Blackpool set for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An updated strategy is being recommended for approval aimed at ensuring some of Blackpool's most vulnerable children are getting the right education.

Blackpool's SEND Strategy has been refreshed to reflect improvements to the way pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are treated.

It comes after the council's services were criticised in 2022 following an inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission. Among the issues raised at that time were long waits for some therapies and poor communication with families.

The council had to submit a robust set of proposals, known as a Written Statement of Action, explaining how it would resolve the situation.

Now following a re-inspection in April and May last year, the Written Statement of Action has been lifted and members of the executive are being asked to approve a refreshed SEND strategy when they meet on Monday January 20.

A report says improvements include children's needs are being identified earlier, social workers have time to get to know the children they are working with and there is better access to careers advice. There is also now a wide range of groups and support programmes available for those children waiting for therapeutic interventions, including drop-in clinics.

Areas identified in the strategy for improvement include providing support to those families which are more difficult to reach and strengthening relationships with mainstream schools and academies.

The strategy says: "Providing the right help at the right time enables childrento make the best possible progress in their education and in everyday life. Listening to the experiences of children, young people and their families allows us to tailor our support to individual need, and build a climate ofconfidence and trust between families and professionals."

Figures from January 2024 show at that time 972 school aged children and young people (4.8 per cent) had an EHC (Education, Health and Care) Plan; 3,167 (16.4 per cent) were receiving SEN (Special Educational Needs) support in primary and secondary schools; and 591 children with an EHC Plan attended a special school.

Six-monthly meetings will continue to be held with the Department forEducation and NHS England to monitor progress of the strategy, with Blackpool expected to be re-inspected in three years time.