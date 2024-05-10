Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool hosted education experts to consider the challenges faced by schools

A national education conference held in Blackpool has called for special focus to be placed on the needs of children attending schools in coastal towns.

The event, held at St George's School in Marton, was organised by the Foundation for Education Development (FED) which includes former Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden among its ambassadors.

The conference was held at St George's School (picture from Google)

Debate put the spotlight on challenges to teachers and others in recruitment and retention, the particular nature of coastal areas, and ways to energise the third sector, charities, businesses and local government to work with young people and also other lifelong learners.

Mr Marsden, who was a shadow education minister for almost a decade and is co-founder of Right to Learn, sald it "was a great afternoon, with lively and creative discussion.

"St George’s School , which I know well from my time as Blackpool South’s MP, were superb hosts, underlining its excellence for both students , teaching and work in the community."

Also taking part were Dame Julia Cleverdon from FED who has been active in supporting initiatives for young people in Blackpool , and Frank Norris who has been the independent chair of the Blackpool Education Improvement Board.

Gordon Marsden on a visit to Highfield School when he was MP for Blackpool South

Mr Marsden added: "It was also good that others who are active in and around Blackpool and Lancashire in supporting youth and schools initiatives, whom I invited, were positive about the event."

Deborah Terras, a director of the United Youth Alliance in Blackpool who attended the event, said: "United Youth Alliance are keen to see providers working with community projects and business to ensure young people ‘s authentic voices are listened to. Education and youth work have had a long relationship , and we look to see them embedded again across formal and informal education. Young people have a contribution for their and our futures - they simply need a platform to be created to do this."

Peter Wright , who teaches at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: "It is critical to ensure Blackpool’s young people are given the tools to overcome the challenges they face and a platform to boost aspiration and ambition. Learners in coastal communities often face unique barriers - this initiative is hugely encouraging to get policy makers to make Blackpool and other seaside towns urgent priorities."

Among the challenges faced by coastal towns such as Blackpool are high levels of transience including families having to regularly move home which can mean pupils changing schools and having their education disrupted. Some Blackpool schools have pupil turnovers of 40 per cent, particularly in the inner areas, while unstable housing also puts pressure on homeless charities such as Streetlife which supports young people.

Mr Marsden said: "In the centre of the town turnover can be as much as 40 per cent, reflecting transience not just in families moving into Blackpool but also families already in the town having to move two or three times within Blackpool as a consequence of unstable renting, and often having to trade down to save money. "This is just one of the challenges for schools , FE colleges and skills not just in Blackpool - but other coastal areas.around England."

Statistics also show around 25 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in Blackpool are currently classed as NEETs ( not in education , employment and training) and of these 14 per cent are economically inactive. A high number of young people in Blackpool are also carers for their parents or siblings. Other challenges for coastal towns include lack of public transport for people to reach courses offered by colleges or universities inland.

However the conference heard there were positive initiatives taking place in Blackpool. These include The Platform jointly provided by Blackpool Council and the DWP to give 16 to 24-year-olds vital careers information, access to training providers and in house skills training.