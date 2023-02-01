The Platform at Bickerstaffe House on Cookson Street is a partnership between the council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), funded initially through the Community Renewal Fund.

The aim is to help 16 to 24-year-olds access training to improve their skills, build their confidence and provide careers advice.

Abdul Miah, who was the 100th person to find a job through The Platform

Employment advisor James Duff has worked with Abdul Miah, who was the 100th person to successfully use The Platform service.

James said: “Abdul was interested in office-based employment. After exploring different options and making several applications, he was invited to Last Minute Staffing to interview for admin type roles.

“Abdul then went onto complete several varied shifts, including at the Wild West Diner, who liked him so much they decided to offer him a permanent position.

“This is fantastic news for Abdul, who’s now on a competitive salary and working full time hours with a local employer. We will continue to support him through the next few months of his working life.”

Abdul said: “I feel like I’ve stuck to what I’m doing and feel like I’ve finally got somewhere.

“I was doing cooking in a care home before but feel that my skills weren’t being used properly.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, cabinet member for inclusion, youth, transience and schools, said: “It is fantastic to see such an amazing milestone reached in a short space of time.

“The Platform team work really hard to offer an outstanding, bespoke service that’s free of charge to those aged 16 to 24 who live in Blackpool.

“The overall aim is to help support young local people into work, training and education – developing skills, providing practical help and building confidence to ready them for an exciting future.”

Andrew Fletcher, manager of The Platform added: “Young people in Blackpool have had a challenging few years, tackling problems that surfaced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to this, some young people may need extra support to get backon track and become financially independent.”