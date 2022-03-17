Here's how young people in Blackpool can take the first step to finding their perfect job

Now he has a job he enjoys, is earning money, building up his confidence and making new friends.

The Youth Hub, based at Bickerstaffe House in Cookson Street, has seen Job Centre advisers, council support staff and employers team up to help youngsters find jobs.

Within it The Platform is a physical space where young people can call in for information, advice and guidance on education, training, jobs and careers.

It is hoped it will tackle high levels of unemployment among 18 to 24-year-olds in Blackpool, where around 1,000 young people are currently claiming Universal Credit – double the national average.

Anton, 19, who lives in North Shore, is now working in the restaurant at the Royal Boston Hotel on Queen’s Promenade.

He said: “Before I moved to Blackpool I was working, but in a new area I was struggling to find something suitable for me.

“When I came to the Youth Hub they looked at my previous experience and then I went to an employment day here.

“When it came to my interviews I felt much more comfortable in this environment as I had been here many times before.

“It’s changed my life really because I really enjoy my job and working in a restaurant where I am meeting people all the time has also really helped improve my confidence.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, cabinet member for youth on the council, said: “Our young people have had a tough time over the last two years and it is right that we do everything we can to support them now into meaningful work, education and training.”

Anyone getting in touch with the new service is met by a team of employment advisers who provide support with CV writing, interview techniques, confidence building , arranging work experience placements, education and training and linking in with local job opportunities.

The Platform will also become the ‘go to’ place for employers who want to recruit new staff.

The Youth Hub is based at Unit 3, Bickerstaffe House (next to the new Post Office), Cookson Street, FY1 3EF.

It is open Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm and young people can call in to make an appointment to see an adviser.

They can also call 01253 477775 to speak to a member of the team, text or call on 07342 056 448 or email [email protected] for an appointment.

This project has received £443,824 from the Government’s Community Renewal Fund and £500,000 from the Town Deal.