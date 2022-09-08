Written Statement submitted after Blackpool SEND services criticised

The council, along with health providers, was told to submit a Written Statement of Action following criticism of its SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision.

Inspectors from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission visited the town in February and March this year to examine services offered by the council and the Blackpool CCG (clinical commissioning group).

Councillors have agreed to a Written Statement to be submitted

They highlighted four areas of "significant weakness" including long waiting times for some therapies.

Councillors on the executive have now approved the Written Statement of Action which will be submitted on behalf of the council and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Improvements already in place include the appointment of a new head of SEND who began work in June, while the SEND partnership board now includes a wider representation including from health, children’s socialcare and public health.

Additional funding has been made available from the council and ICB to support the delivery of the improvements, and information has been shared with parents, professionals, strategic partnership boards and leadership teams across Blackpool.

The four main areas of concern highlighted by the inspection were - the lack of specificity, ownership and accountability in the area’s improvement strategy for SEND; the duties around preparing children and young people for adulthood not being fulfilled; the poor communication with parents and carers across the area; and the long waiting times for some therapies.

Strategies being implemented include more services offered close to where children live, more inclusive opportunities for SEND pupils to attend mainstream schools, a wider range of respite breaks and clearer routes into training.

It is hoped to better manage long waits for therapy by giving parents and carers more access to information and advice which could reduce the

need for a referral to specialist therapy services

Help will also be offered to parents and carers to improve the support given to children and young people if there are delays in receiving therapy.