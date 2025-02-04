Nearly 1,000 people signed an online petition to save the M&S store in Cleveleys following plans to replace it with a larger branch at Norcross.

The planning application, submitted to Wyre Borough Council on January, 7 proposed the construction of a new 1,465 sq m store with 145 parking spaces.

The new store would create 50 jobs and be part of wider housing development plans in Norcross.

If approved, it would lead to the closure of the smaller Victoria Road West store in Cleveleys.

The proposal sparked mixed reactions from locals.

While some welcomed the prospect of a bigger store, others were concerned about its potential impact on Cleveleys town centre.

In response, Jane Littlewood, chairman of the Cleveleys Town Centre Group, launched an online petition on January 30 to save the store.

More than 950 people had signed in support by February 4.

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited explained the application’s aim to create a ‘brand-defining’ M&S in Wyre, replacing the existing, smaller Cleveleys store, which was “too small” to accommodate the full M&S food range, with its lease also expiring in January 2026.

Jane argued that both stores could thrive simultaneously.

She believed closing the Cleveleys branch would have harm the town centre and inconvenienced many loyal customers.

Jane said: “Cleveleys and its surrounding area has a higher than average retirement population who shop regularly at this store.

“Many people pop in two or three times a week, spending £20-30 but wouldn't make the journey to Norcross, so M&S will lose as much trade as they gain.

“It also draws many people into the town each day, many of whom go on to visit businesses and food outlets. This trade will disappear.

“We believe there is enough trade to keep an M&S Foodhall open in Cleveleys, even if the new store is built.”

Plans for a huge retail and leisure redevelopment in Norcross Lane were scrapped in 2021 | Google

She added: “Closure of high street names shows what a thin line we walk between a busy and useful town centre and one that's like so many others across the UK - struggling to cope, with empty units and few shoppers.

“It's why we can't afford to be complacent and expect Cleveleys to always be popular - like anything successful we have to work at it. Please join Care for Cleveleys and help.”

It is not the first time a major retail development has been proposed for the Norcross site - plans were put forward four years ago to open what would then have been the first Taco Bell in Lancashire.

However, the plans for the huge Norcross retail and leisure redevelopment were scrapped in October 2021 and replaced with housing proposals.

