Campaign launched to save Cleveleys' M&S Foodhall as Norcross replacement planned

A campaign has been launched to save the M&S Food Hall in Cleveleys town centre after plans were submitted to replace it with a larger store at Norcross.

That application - lodged with Wyre on January 7 - is for the erection of a new retail food store which would have a net sales area of 1,465 sq m and 145 parking spaces.

These new proposals, to go alongside plans for further new housing at Norcross, would also create 50 jobs - and would also see the replacement and closure of the smaller branch on Victoria Road West, if approved.

The plans for a new, larger store have been welcomed by some residents across the district but many do not want to lose the town centre shop.

Now an online petition has been set up by Jane Littlewood, chairman of the Cleveleys Town Centre Group, which manages the Care for Cleveleys project.

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited said: “ The application proposal seeks to deliver a new food M&S Foodhall to provide a brand-defining new M&S for the long term within Wyre.

“It will replace their existing store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Town Centre.

“The existing store is too small to provide the full M&S food offer and has a lease expiry of January 2026.”

But Mrs Littlewood believes there is enough trade to keep both the new store and the existing one and that the latter’s closure will be detrimental to Cleveleys town centre and many shoppers who use the store.

She says: “Cleveleys and its surrounding area has a higher than average retirement population who shop regularly at this store.

“Many people pop in two or three times a week, spending £20-30 but wouldn't make the journey to Norcross, so M&S will lose as much trade as they gain.

“It also draws many people into the town each day, many of whom go on to visit businesses and food outlets. This trade will disappear.

“We believe there is enough trade to keep an M&S Foodhall open in Cleveleys, even if the new store is built.”

She added: “Closure of high street names shows what a thin line we walk between a busy and useful town centre and one that's like so many others across the UK - struggling to cope, with empty units and few shoppers.

“It's why we can't afford to be complacent and expect Cleveleys to always be popular - like anything successful we have to work at it. Please join Care for Cleveleys and help.”

To support the campaign visit : https://www.change.org/p/keep-an-m-s-foodhall-in-cleveleys?recruiter=224461661&recruited_by_id=ab8105d0-abd9-11e4-b19a-31225d8e