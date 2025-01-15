Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents expressed mixed reactions after plans to build a new ‘first class’ M&S store at Norcross were revealed.

The store is intended to replace M&S’s current outlet on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys town centre as it is “too small”.

It could also create 50 new retail jobs in the area.

The application - lodged with Wyre on January 7 - is for the erection of a new retail food store which would have a net sales area of 1,465 sq m and 145 parking spaces.

There would also be associated servicing areas and landscaping, including the provision of an electricity substation and alterations to the highway .

If given the go ahead, the project will be developed alongside new proposals to bring more houses to those already on the former DWP site, located on the edge of Thornton and Anchorsholme.

The plans sparked mixed reactions from residents, some of whom were excited about the prospect of a larger store.

Jacqueline Owen said: “Excellent! Was so disappointed at the previous site being cancelled.”

Duncan McColgan said: “Really hope this gets approved, very much needed. One in town is too small and doesn't have their full food selection.”

Nicola Bell said: “Fantastic news. Needed and great for the area. I was gutted when the retail park plans were cancelled.”

Kate Martin said: “It’s definitely needed. The one in Cleveleys is far too small and the one in town only utilises half the store and is a pain to access.”

Michael Shaw said: “About time. Hope they build more shops there as well.”

Sara Talbot said: “Hope it gets built this time.”

Others were concerned about the impact the new store would have on Cleveleys town centre.

Pat Eardley: “There's a big M&S in Blackpool with loads of empty space. Why waste money building a new one?”

Anna Warrender McCann said: “Not needed, make the one in the town centre better and all floors full again!”

Liz Marmion said: “Just extend into the car park at Cleveleys?”

Susan Nichols said: “Slippery slope for the town centre.”

Val Atkinson said: “They could have both. It would be a shame if they closed the Cleveleys branch as it’s always busy.”

Sue Barraclough: “Why not just improve the one in Blackpool town centre? This is what is needed, not encouraging people away from the town.”

It is not the first time a major retail development has been proposed for the Norcross site - plans were put forward four years ago to open what would then have been the first Taco Bell in Lancashire.

However, the plans for the huge Norcross retail and leisure redevelopment were scrapped in October 2021 and replaced with housing proposals.

The new proposals have so far drawn two letters of objection and two in support.

One supporter said: “I think this development is ideal for this site. The land bank is ideal to lower the impact of noise, and we still keep a view.

“My only issue would be cars sitting in the car park at night playing loud music.

“If the car park was shut off after hours that would be ideal, or at least the main car parking area.”

The objections raised concerns about noise caused by delivery drivers, anti-social behaviour in the car park and traffic heading to the retail site cutting through and using the housing estate as a ‘rat-run’.

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited said: “The application proposal seeks to deliver a new food M&S Foodhall to provide a brand-defining new M&S for the long term within Wyre.

“It will replace their existing store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys town centre.

“The existing store is too small to provide the full M&S food offer and has a lease expiry of January 2026.

“The decision to make a substantial investment in Wyre is in turn dependent on being able to develop a first-class store that is fit for the future and can compete on a like-for-like basis with other supermarkets in the surroundings.”