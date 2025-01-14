New plans submitted to build 'first class' M&S store at Norcross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a new ‘first class’ M&S store at Norcross offering ‘6,600 product lines’ have been lodged with planners at Wyre.

The store is intended to replace M&S’s current outlet on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys town centre, as it is ‘too small’, with the prospect of up to 50 new retail jobs being created.

It would have a net sales area of 1,465 sq.m and 145 parking spaces.

The application - lodged with Wyre on January 7 - is for the erection of a new retail food store, together with associated car parking, servicing areas and landscaping, including the provision of an electricity substation, and alterations to the highway .

If given the go ahead, the project will be developed alongside new proposals to bring more houses to those already on the former DWP site, located on the edge of Thornton and Anchorsholme.

Plans to build 93 homes on a neighbouring piece of land off Norcross Lane were resubmitted to planners in December.

It is not the first time a major retail development has been proposed for the Norcross site - plans were put forward four years ago to open what would then have been the first Taco Bell in Lancashire.

However, that huge Norcross retail and leisure redevelopment were scrapped in October 2021 and replaced with housing proposals.

Now there are new proposals to put retail in Norcross back on the agenda, alongside new housing.

The proposals have so far drawn two letters of object and two in support.

One supporter said: “I think this development is ideal for this site. The land bank is ideal to lower the impact of noise , and we still keep a view . My only issue would be cars sitting in the car park at night playing loud music.

“If the car park was shut off after hours that would be ideal , or at least the main car parking area.”

The objections raised concerns about noise caused by delivery drivers, anti-social behaviour in the car park and traffic heading to the retail site cutting through and using the housing estate as a ‘rat-run’.

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited said: “ The application proposal seeks to deliver a new food M&S Foodhall to provide a brand-defining new M&S for the long term within Wyre.

“It will replace their existing store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Town Centre.

“The existing store is too small to provide the full M&S food offer and has a lease expiry of January 2026.

“The decision to make a substantial investment in Wyre is in turn dependent on being able to develop a first-class store that is fit for the future and can compete on a like-for-like basis with other supermarkets in the surroundings.”