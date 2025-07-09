Petition set up to support continuation of Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry

A petition has been set up in support of the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry | National World

A petitition has been set up in support of the continuation of the historic Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petitition has been set up in support of the continuation of the historic Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry service.

The contract to maintain and run the ferry is due to expire in April 2026 and there are concerns about whether it will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition has been set up in support of the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry | National World

Currently run by Wyre Marine Services, using the vessel Wyre Rose, the ferry crosses the River Wyre in about five minutes, and can carry up to 35 passengers .

Although Wyre Council and Lancashire County Council have not intimated that funding support for the contract will cease, campaigner Anton Arenko is keen to show the level of support for the ferry.

Anton, who made a documentary film about the ferry called End to End, says: “If there is no new agreement between Lancashire County Council, Wyre Council and operators Wyre Marine Services then the Ferry Service could come to an end.

“The Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry service has been running in its current form since 1894.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ferry is a vital piece of the area's history and has witnessed alot in over 130 years of operation.

“Is not as some see only a tourist attraction but a vital piece of public transport infrastructure which environmentally saves 12 miles of driving to the same point and reliably transports 30,000+ people every year.

“Furthermore the potential removal of the service could pose a serious threat to local businesses on both sides of the River Wyre. In turn costing jobs and denting economic growth in an area with low investment and employment opportunities.”

Tony Cowell, who runs the ferry service on behalf of Wyre Marine, said: “Obviously, we are concerned about what will happen ater April 26 because the way the workd is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Money is tight these days. We are the only ferry of this type operating in Lancashire so it would be tragic if we weren’t able to contine.”

Anton added: “The last agreement made in 2018 was prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic which severely affected passenger numbers as well as the cost of living crisis which has substantially increased the cost of maintenance and operation.

“ With this petition we urge both Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council to step up and provide the appropriate conditions for a new agreement which secures the service now and for the future.”

Lancashire County Council has ben approached for a comment.

The petition can be found at: https://chng.it/yv4Tm2Jm2C