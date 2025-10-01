The most successful duo in UK music history, Pet Shop Boys, are to headline next year’s Lytham Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their ground-breaking, pop spectacle Pet Shop Boys – Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live show to Lytham on Saturday, July 4.

The most successful duo in UK music history, Pet Shop Boys, are to headline next year’s Lytham Festival. | Neil Cross

The headline show will mark the biggest homecoming date for Chris Lowe who was born and raised along the Fylde coast in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, Pet Shop Boys have achieved 44 top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 top 10 hits and four number ones.

In their live shows they have created their own style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with a range of directors, designers and artists, including Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

The headline show will mark the biggest homecoming date for Chris Lowe (right) who was born and raised along the Fylde coast in Blackpool. | PA Wire/Press Association Images

Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands are expected to attend Lytham Festival 2026 | Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “Finally! It is no secret we, and our loyal customers, have wanted Pet Shop Boys at Lytham Festival for a long time so we are delighted to have secured a headlining show with them for our very special 15th anniversary.

“Pet Shop Boys are legends. Their music has shaped generations and they are as relevant today as they were when they first broke through in the mid-80s.

“This is going to be an unmissable night and following our announcement that Teddy Swims will headline the festival’s opening night, Lytham Festival 2026 is looking very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still a lot more exciting news to come though so keep your eyes peeled.”

Next year marks the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival which will return for five nights from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5.

Last year’s festival, which attracted thousands of people to watch Justin Timberlake and Jess Glynne perform, hit a hiccup after organisers had to cancel night one with Alanis Morissette due to adverse weather conditions.

It has already been revealed Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims will headline the opening night of the festival on Wednesday, July 1 | Getty Images

Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has also been announced to headline the opening night of the festival on Wednesday, July 1 with support from Lauren Spencer Smith and Jordan Rakei, with more names to be announced later this week.

Fans can access Lytham Festival’s pre sale from 5pm Friday, while tickets go on general sale at 10am Saturday here.