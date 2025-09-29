Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims is today announced as the first headliner for Lytham Festival 2026.

Joined by his band Freak Freely, The Lose Control and The Door hitmaker will headline the opening night of the North West’s largest music festival on Wednesday July 1, as one of only five huge outdoor shows for the global superstar in mainland UK next summer. He will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

Fans can access Lytham Festival’s pre sale from 5pm Friday, while tickets go on general sale at 10am Saturday via lythamfestival.com

2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival which will return for five nights from Wednesday July 1 to Sunday July 5. More headliners will be announced later this week.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “What an incredible first headliner to reveal for Lytham Festival 2026. Teddy Swims is a vocal powerhouse and someone who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success over the last few years so we are delighted to be bringing him to the Fylde coast.

“He will present a huge opening night as we celebrate the 15th outing of Lytham Festival, and this is only just the start. We have four more amazing headliners to announce with more news coming very, very soon.”

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy Swims has been putting in real work for years going from YouTube sensation to international chart-topper.

A quiet, steady grind brought him to the forefront with record-breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances. With a voice that effortlessly blends R&B, soul, and pop, Swims captivates listeners with raw emotion, soulful resonance, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and self-discovery.

2024 marked a record year, with multi-platinum hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). “Lose Control” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, and is now 6x Platinum with more than 4 billion streams.

With more than 12 billion streams across his catalogue, Swims continues to cement his place as one of music’s most powerful voices.

His breakout success earned him a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and three 2025 BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Swims has also won multiple prestigious international awards, including Best International Album and Best International Act at the Los 40 Music Awards, Most Radio Airplay in France, and Billboard Music Awards for “Lose Control,” including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song.

He followed his debut album with Part 2, featuring standout singles “Bad Dreams,” “Guilty,” and “Are You Even Real” ft. GIVĒON. The journey continued with the Complete Edition with the expanded album including six new tracks and across the full project, Swims also collaborated with Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla.

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2026 returns Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 July. For more information and to secure tickets head to lythamfestival.com