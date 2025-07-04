Breaking

Lytham Festival night CANCELLED due to 'adverse weather'

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 18:19 BST
The second night of a popular music festival has been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions.

Lytham Festival which was due to feature Alanis Morissette this evening has been cancelled due to the weather.

A festival organiser said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we unfortunately have had to make the decision to cancel this evening.
A festival organiser said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we unfortunately have had to make the decision to cancel this evening. | National World

The news was announced over the tannoy just before Lottery Winners were due to perform.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a festival organiser said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we unfortunately have had to make the decision to cancel this evening.

"The safety of our customers, staff and artists is our priority and increasing high winds mean it would not be safe to go ahead.”

Alanis Morissette (pictured at the Estereo Picnic music festival in March 2025) was due to headline Friday at Lytham Festival.placeholder image
Alanis Morissette (pictured at the Estereo Picnic music festival in March 2025) was due to headline Friday at Lytham Festival. | AFP via Getty Images

They added: “All customers will receive a full refund for tonight’s show. Please wait to hear from your ticket agent for further information.”

Justin Timberlake is due to headline tomorrow’s event, but is unclear whether or not it will go ahead.

