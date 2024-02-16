You can join a supernatural tour of the Blackpool Winter Gardens to hunt for ghosts
Brave ghost-hunters can join in a spooky event at the Winter Gardens and learn all about some of the horrifying and strange sightings.
What happens on the Ghost Hunt?
The Victorian Ghost Hunter will lead the two-hour long walks through the halls, rooms and theatres in the historical venue.
As you go on the tour, you will hear tales of ghostly goings-on, horrifying hauntings, strange sightings (and sounds!) and much more!
When is the Ghost Hunt in the Winter Gardens?
The spooky walks are hosted by Supernatural Events and the first Winter Gardens Ghost Tour of 2024 takes place on Wednesday 21 February at 7pm.
How much are tickets and who can attend?
Tickets are just £15 and must be booked in advance. The tour is suitable for those aged 14 and above (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult). Visit https://www.supernaturalevents.co.uk/ghost-tours for more details and to book your tickets