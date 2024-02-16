Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brave ghost-hunters can join in a spooky event at the Winter Gardens and learn all about some of the horrifying and strange sightings.

What happens on the Ghost Hunt?

The Victorian Ghost Hunter will lead the two-hour long walks through the halls, rooms and theatres in the historical venue.

As you go on the tour, you will hear tales of ghostly goings-on, horrifying hauntings, strange sightings (and sounds!) and much more!

When is the Ghost Hunt in the Winter Gardens?

The spooky walks are hosted by Supernatural Events and the first Winter Gardens Ghost Tour of 2024 takes place on Wednesday 21 February at 7pm.

How much are tickets and who can attend?