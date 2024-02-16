Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men suffered serious injuries after being assaulted near Wetherspoons in Lytham.

Both men were taken to hospital after being attacked near The Railway Hotel pub in Station Road at around 9.25pm on Saturday (February 10).

Emergency services rushed to the scene with pictures showing at least six police vehicles in attendance outside the pub.

One of the injured men reportedly ran into Wetherspoons for help, where staff called 999 and requested police and an ambulance.

Lancashire Constabulary said an investigation is ongoing but no one has been arrested at this stage.

The victims' injuries are serious but not life-threatening, added the force.

Police at the scene of a double assault in Station Road, Lytham on Saturday, February 10

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Station Road, Lytham, at 9.25pm on February 10 to reports of an assault.

"When officers arrived they found two men injured. Thankfully their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Nobody has been arrested at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing."