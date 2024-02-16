Amazing youngsters 'stick it to the man' in outstanding School of Rock musical by Cre8iv Theatre Co
I love School Of Rock - it's such a fun and feel-good story that both adults and kids can relate to. When I found out my friends' teenage daughter and her little brother love the film as much as I do then I was thrilled to take them to watch this half-term spectacular.
The stage show is virtually true to the film, but with the additional bonus of some really enjoyable musical theatre numbers sung by a talented and dynamic cast.
Chris Higgins and his cast bring these well-loved film personalities to life, with strong acting and characterisation. He plays the hapless but loveable Dewey Finn brilliantly, putting his own stamp on a character that is hard to disassociate with Jack Black. The crowd bromance with Schneebly (Rowan Keane) is so endearing, with the Guitar Hero battle a modern twist on the film.
The cast includes some multi-talented kids who play real instruments live on stage. From Zack's (Sheldon Walls') guitar solos, to Katie's (Charlotte Hardcastle's) 'face-melting' bass they are all little rock stars in the making! And it's so heart-warming to watch these prep-school characters discover their talents.
Produced by Cre8iv Theatre Company, this was an incredibly well put-together and professional show, from the realistic set designs, to the lighting and effects.
School Of Rock is packed with fun, humour - and music to 'stick it to the man'. It runs throughout half term, and it's a treat for all the family.
