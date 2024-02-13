School of Rock To Premiere in Blackpool this Half Term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This high energy musical for the whole family is based on the hit movie starring Jack Black and showcases incredible local talent aged 10 years old through to adults, with a kids rock band that play live every performance!

CRE8IV Theatre Company performed their award winning version of School of Rock - the Next Generation at Lowther Pavillion Theatre, Lytham in March 2023 and it was so successful that they decided to stage the show again even bigger than before, this time at Blackpool's iconic Grand Theatre which will mark the shows Blackpool premiere.

CRE8IV was founded in 2022 by B&FC musical theatre alumni Chris and Claire Higgins who also run Blackpool based Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance. Experienced professional performer Chris will be musical director of the show but he will also be reprising the lead role of Dewey Finn, the role made famous by Jack Black in the 2003 smash hit movie movie, a role that earned Chris a 2023 NODA nomination for Best Leading Male Character in a Musical.

The sky is the limit for CRE8IV who are heading into 2024 with 19 NODA Theatre award nominations, a planned run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the just announced Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance show We Will Rock You this summer.

