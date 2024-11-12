As Strictly Come Dancing comes to Blackpool in just a few days, we wanted to reminisce on what it’s like to be in the audience!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing is once again holding a very special Blackpool Week at the Tower Ballroom.

Every year, the BBC organises a draw for the prized seats for Strictly Blackpool meaning the select lucky few get a chance to exprience all the glitz and glam right in the moment it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, one of our former reporters, Lucinda Herbert, had the pleasure of attending Strictly Blackpool so if you have not yet been one of the lucky ones, you can get a glimpse of what it’s like from her review....

A scene from the Strictly Blackpool Week last year.

It goes without saying that one of the most impressive things about Strictly at Blackpool was the Tower Ballroom itself, with our reporter writing: “Walking into the magnificent ballroom absolutely took my breath away – the grandeur of the building, matched by the decadent no-expenses-spared props and set designs...and all the cameras!”

Lucinda was then impressed with just how organised the proceedings were, commenting: “It was fascinating to watch all of the work that goes into making this slick Saturday night production a success.

“Floor manager, Alan Conley, ensured the whole day ran like clockwork – while every clothing malfunction and ‘eyelash casualty’ (yes, really!) was dealt with on set by wardrobe and medics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our reporter also noted how “excellent” the accessibility arrangements were for herself and her partner, who has limited mobility.

On a more glamorous note, being in the audience means that all the Strictly glitter is even more in your face than when at home, and you really get to feel apart from the show.

Lucinda said “Having watched the show back on the TV, I can say the costumes are even more dazzling in real life” before later adding: “We were urged to clap, holler and whoop at every opportunity – and join in with the rhythm on upbeat numbers. The atmosphere felt electric, with everyone – including dancers, judges and audience – excited to be in Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You get so immersed in the glam, that Lucinda even found herself picking pink confetti out of her hair!

As well as watching the main Saturday night show, attendees also get the chance to watch the pre-recorded section for Sunday’s results show with our reporter stating she “loved seeing the pro-dancers preparing for the group routine ... before they filmed an incredible routine to a Harry Styles medley.”

Watching two nights’ entertainment in one sitting of course means that if you are an audience member at Strictly Blackpool, expect it to be a very long day.

Last year, our reporter says she was there from 2:30pm until 11:15pm but that didn’t stop it being “the experience of a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucinda ended her review by stating: “It’s a day I’ll never forget, and I feel privileged to be able to say I was in the Strictly audience at Blackpool.”

Will you have the privilege this year? Let us know in the comments!