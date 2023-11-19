Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool: 13 pictures of the stars leaving ahead of tonight's elimination
Strictly stars have been pictured leaving Blackpool ahead of tonight’s elimination.
The remaining couples have been busy tackling dance routines which they performed from Blackpool Tower Ballroom yesterday evening.
The remaining couples are:
Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington.
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu.
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe.
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman.
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones.
To find out who leaves this evening – tune in to BBC One and iPlayer from 7.20pm.