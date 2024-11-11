Christmas By The Sea's opening is days away & Strictly Come Dancing stars could have a part to play
The annual Christmas By The Sea village has its grand opening this Friday and attendees can expect a whole evening of enterainment starting from 5pm.
Confirmed acts for the night so far include children from the Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) who will perform a routine from their forthcoming Christmas Ice Show, Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure On Ice as well as youngsters from Scream Theatres School who will peform a lively mix of musical theatre and festive medleys.
However as well as a local stars, famous faces from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing may also be taking to the Tower Festival Headland....
What has the council said about Strictly Come Dancing?
In a press release about the upcoming grand opening, Blackpool Council wrote: “The opening event takes place on the eve of Strictly Come Dancing making its annual trip to Blackpool. With the Tower Ballroom directly opposite the Christmas By The Sea village, there is every chance of a guest appearance or two as the dancers prepare for their Saturday show!”
Although the council has not confirmed anymore since then, surely teasing a Strictly appearance without one taking place wouldn’t be very festive of them ...
Which Strictly stars would you most look forward to seeing at the Christmas By The Sea opening? Let us know in the comments!
What can we expect from Christmas By The Sea this year?
This year Christmas By The Sea will feature a free skating rink at the heart of a collection of themed family attractions, food and drink huts, snowfalls, projection shows, light installations, and festive tram rides.
It will also be the biggest Christmas By The Sea to date as there extended opening hours for the free rink, which will be open every day between noon and 9.00pm until January 5, 2025 (barring Christmas Day).
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Christmas By The Sea is one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience. “Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the chance to enjoy a truly magical and memorable Christmas.”
