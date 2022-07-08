The two free events will take place in Fleetwood town centre and along the seafront on Sunday July 17.

The transport festival, known locally as Tram Sunday, has been one of Fleetwood’s biggest spectacles for more than three decades and combined with SpareParts, launched by Fylde coast art company LeftCoast in 2014, it has become an even bigger attraction.

There will be a host of acts, vintage vehicles, parades and other events throughout the day.

What is Tram Sunday and why is called that?

The event, first held in 1986, is essentially a large transport festival, in which classic cars, buses, bikes and other vehicles of all eras are arranged in static displays along the length of main high street, Lord Street, and roads off it. There is also a parade of vehicles.

However, the event also includes a number of vintage trams, making it different from most other transport festivals and giving it the distinctive name.

What is the SpareParts Festival?

The SpareParts Festival combines street theatre with eccentric, transport-themed invention, and features interactive walkabout performances, unexpected characters and crazy contraptions, along with music, dance and giant puppets.

What is on Tram Sunday happening and when?

Look out for the huge parade, which this year will combine both the Tram Sunday classic vehicles procession with the whacky SpareParts parade.

It will set off from the Fishman's Walk end of Lord Street at 11am, where it will travel the length of the street, then down North Albert Street, ending up at Euston Gardens.

There will also be a host of activities throughout the day.

This year will feature the legendary Cevic Trawler Tram, Fleetwood Fire Station’s Fire Engine well as the Royal Poppy Bikes, 10 All Star HGV Trucks and Roger Moore’s classic car from the TV Series The Saint, with many more vehicles yet to be announced next week.

There are also food stands, arts and craft stalls, live music and entertainment stage and a fun fair.

What the organisers say

Terry Rogers, the new chairman of Fleetwood Festival of Transport, said: “I am delighted to announce the return of the much loved Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

“It’s a fun-filled day for all the family and we hope people from across the Fylde coast and beyond will come along. Together as a community we can showcase the very best that Fleetwood has to offer.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the amazing SpareParts, the UK’s only touring festival of art, performance and spectacle dedicated to transport, travel and motion.

“They have been busy devising and creating an awe inspiring range of incredible performances for all ages that will take place throughout the day, keeping you entertained from start to finish.”

Tina Redford, LeftCoast’s Artistic Director, said: “Its great to be back in Fleetwood with SpareParts after Covid-19. It is such a brilliant day out.

"Where else would you see a glowing snail, operated by a pushbike, being followed by a rainbow-coloured mammoth?

"Our fantastic SOS vehicle will also be in the morning parade and that always gets an amazing reaction from the crowds.

