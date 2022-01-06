Fleetwood's transport fest Tram Sunday to return this year

The SpareParts Festival has added an extra dimension to Tram Sunday

Fleetwood Festival of Transport, most commonly known as Tram Sunday, is due to be staged in the town on Sunday July 17.

The colourful spectacle combines major displays of classis cars, buses, motorbikes and trams with the eccentric SpareParts Festival, involving street theatre and a bizarre transport-themed parade.

One of the most memorable episodes from previous years was a dance of giant yellow diggers on Fleetwood beach.

Unfortunately the coronavirus epidemic put paid to the festival over the past two years -but now its back.

Terry Rogers, who took over as festival chairman last year, says the team is determined to make this year’s festival worth the wait.

But he says new volunteers are needed to help ensure the event, which has been running for more than 30 years, can safely go ahead.

He said: “We are looking for volunteers to undertake a variety of roles.

“We will need stewards and people who can deliver First Aid but they will be fully trained and coordinated so that they know exactly what is happening and what they need to do on the day.”

Terry said the absence of the event for two years meant that festival organisers were having to start from scratch in many ways.

He said: “We need to know how many vehicle owners are still exhibiting. We have to approve potential sponsors and talk with the various stakeholders such as Blackpol Transport - but we are back!”