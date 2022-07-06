9 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Blackpool

It’s just one of many phrases you think only the proudest of Sandgrown’uns (there’s another one) will understand.
We’ve rounded up some of the best suggestions after we posed the question: ‘What are the phrases or sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Blackpool?’ on our Facebook page.
Take a look at them below.
1. Kiss-me-quick hat
No trip to Blackpool is complete without a seaside novelty hat. These sisters - Hilda Jones, Violet Simpson, Ethel Henson and Margaret Ward - had the Blackpool holiday look down to a tee with their sticks of rock and kiss-me-quick hats when they were spotted by our photographer on the seafront.
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Mr Wriggley, only a pound
Often heard being shouted out by street vendors selling the magic moving worms in the town centre
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. It’s like Blackpool Illuminations in here
Usually muttered by parents when all the lights are on in the house
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. That's double good
Excellent, very good. In fact, the word double can be used to express any extreme feelings ie. 'you're double funny'
Photo: Frank Reid