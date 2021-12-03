You're not really from the Blackpool area if you haven't done these 13 things...

From hearing the shout of "Mr Wigglys just a pound" to being attacked by hungry seagulls, Blackpool really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers.

You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't...

1. Heard the shouts of "Mr Wigglys only a pound" or "10 lighters for a pound" The number of lighters increases by around 5 each year. Photo Sales

2. Told someone you have met on holiday that your are from Manchester There's no helping them if they've never heard of Blackpool. Photo Sales

3. Been battered by gale force winds and rain Doorways, bus and tram stops or the arcade are the best places for protection. Photo Sales

4. Been attacked by hungry seagulls Or smiled when tourists have had their food taken by the hungry birds. Photo Sales