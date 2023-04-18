News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
42 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Tony Johnson: pictures from the funeral of the Blackpool FC supporter who died after post-match brawl following the Seasiders' tie with Burnley

Tony Johnson died following an outbreak of post-match violence outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Tony Johnson, the Blackpool FC fan who died after a post-match brawl. Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday, March 4.

His funeral took place on Tuesday (April 18) and was attended by hundreds of mourners who paid tributes to a “much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and a beloved friend to many”. His death sparked an outpouring of grief across Blackpool, with the club holding a memorial service outside Bloomfield Road, where he was described as a "a loyal and true Seasider”.

Blackpool FC also paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by his tragic death. “All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends,” a club spokesman said.

Police believe he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day. Officers said there is “suggestion he was specifically targeted” at this time.

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding. He was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

Undefined: readMore
Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

1. Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

2. Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

3. Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

4. Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

Funeral of Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BlackpoolBurnleyManchester