These 12 gorgeous Blackpool homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Zoopla

By Jon Peake
Published 19th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:16 BST

Ranging from £550,000 to over a million pounds they are amongst the nicest properties in Blackpool.

To see more pictures and for more details visit the Zoopla website

Below are the 12 most expensive houses for sale in Blackpool on property website Zoopla

For sale with Hindley & Lamb Sales and Lettings is this spacious 5 bed detached house in West Park Drive

2. £550,000

For sale with Hindley & Lamb Sales and Lettings is this spacious 5 bed detached house in West Park Drive Photo: Zoopla

For sale by Stephen Tew Estate Agents is this lovely 4 bed detached house on Queens Promenade, Bispham

3. Offers over £550,000

For sale by Stephen Tew Estate Agents is this lovely 4 bed detached house on Queens Promenade, Bispham Photo: Zoopla

On the market with Entwistle Green is this delightful 4 bed detached house in Newton Drive

4. £550,000

On the market with Entwistle Green is this delightful 4 bed detached house in Newton Drive Photo: Zoopla

