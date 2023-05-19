These 12 gorgeous Blackpool homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Zoopla
These 12 gorgeous homes in Blackpool are the most expensive in the area currently for sale on property website Zoopla.
By Jon Peake
Published 19th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:16 BST
Ranging from £550,000 to over a million pounds they are amongst the nicest properties in Blackpool.
To see more pictures and for more details visit the Zoopla website
See also: 12 great places in Blackpool to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google and The best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor
Page 1 of 4