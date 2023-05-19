News you can trust since 1873
Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Blackpool to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google

Here are 12 great places in Blackpool to eat outdoors that have been given a thumbs up by customers on Google.

By Jon Peake
Published 19th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:57 BST

When the sun is out and the evenings are balmy, there’s nothing better than having a nice meal and a cold drink outdoors – and in Blackpool there are plenty of great places to do just that.

We had a look on Google reviews for some of the highest-rated establishments in Blackpool where customers specifically mentioned their enjoyable outdoor dining experience.

In no particular order they are …

Below are 12 great places for outdoor dining on a sunny day in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Below are 12 great places for outdoor dining on a sunny day in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

The Eating Inn on South Shore has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 1,000 Google reviews

The Eating Inn on South Shore has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 1,000 Google reviews Photo: owner

JK's Cafe & Grill on Birley Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 477 Google reviews

JK's Cafe & Grill on Birley Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 477 Google reviews Photo: Google

Cafe Number Five on Cedar Square has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 297 Google reviews

Cafe Number Five on Cedar Square has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 297 Google reviews Photo: Google

