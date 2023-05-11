News you can trust since 1873
The best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor

There are plenty of fantastic attractions in Blackpool if you fancy a trip out.

By Jon Peake
Published 11th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:51 BST

From rollercoasters to donkey rides and crazy golf to sand dunes, Blackpool has so much to offer.

I’m lucky enough to have visited several of the 12 best attractions according to Tripadvisor and I enjoyed every minute.

So if you haven’t done these already, put them on your to do list …

Below are the 12 best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. The 12 best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor

Below are the 12 best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: NW

Take a trip along the prom in one of Blackpool's magnificent trams

2. Take a ride on a Blackpool tram

Take a trip along the prom in one of Blackpool's magnificent trams Photo: NW

Spend a day with the animals at the fabulous Blackpool Zoo

3. Visit Blackpool Zoo

Spend a day with the animals at the fabulous Blackpool Zoo Photo: NW

There are loads of shows on throughout the year at the magnificent Blackpool Tower Ballroom

4. Take in a show at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

There are loads of shows on throughout the year at the magnificent Blackpool Tower Ballroom Photo: NW

