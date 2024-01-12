News you can trust since 1873
The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool - here's all you need to know

Pencil the dates in your diary as The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool with a ‘bang’.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Following on from last year’s success where India were crowned the winners of Blackpool’s World Firework Championships after a spectacular display dazzled tens of thousands of spectators.

The judges, who scored them ahead of subsequent displays by Switzerland and Italy, described the Indian show as “captivating” with a stunning finale.

The stunning displays, which are set to music, will once again take place over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower and will remain free to access.

The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool later this yearThe World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool later this year
The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool later this year

A spokesperon said the fireworks would be back by popular demand for a three day event in September and October.

They said: “We can confirm that the World Firework Championships Blackpool will return with a bang this autumn.

“The stunning displays, which are set to music, will once again take place over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower and will remain free to access.”

They will return on Saturday, September 7, Saturday, September 21 and Saturday, October 5, with competitors to be announced at a later date.

Blackpool Illuminations will also be shining on all of the aforementioned dates.

