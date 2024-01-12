The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool - here's all you need to know
Following on from last year’s success where India were crowned the winners of Blackpool’s World Firework Championships after a spectacular display dazzled tens of thousands of spectators.
The judges, who scored them ahead of subsequent displays by Switzerland and Italy, described the Indian show as “captivating” with a stunning finale.
The stunning displays, which are set to music, will once again take place over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower and will remain free to access.
A spokesperon said the fireworks would be back by popular demand for a three day event in September and October.
They said: “We can confirm that the World Firework Championships Blackpool will return with a bang this autumn.
They will return on Saturday, September 7, Saturday, September 21 and Saturday, October 5, with competitors to be announced at a later date.
Blackpool Illuminations will also be shining on all of the aforementioned dates.