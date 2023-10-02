News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
19 images of Switzerland Swiss pyrotechnics company, SUGYP, fireworks team display at the World Firework Championships 2023 in Blackpool

Switzerland Swiss pyrotechnics company, SUGYP lit up Blackpool's Promenade with their many colourful firework displays over the weekend as the World Firework Championship 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:12 BST

They were the second team to perform on Saturday, September 30 after India’s Azan Morani spectacular show on Saturday, September 16.

The event gathered together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite with a mouth-watering series of shows and jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family.

Over the years, the firework events have become one of the resort’s biggest draws. In 2022, each of the events attracted more than 50,000 spectators to the Tower Festival Headland.

The final performance, by Italian fireworks company Pirotecnica Soldi, will take place on the evening of Friday, October 20, to coincide with the launch of this year’s annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous displays that lit up the sky with a multitude of colours.

Switzerland spectacular show at the 2023 World Firework Championships by Steve Eaves

1. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

Switzerland spectacular show at the 2023 World Firework Championships by Steve Eaves Photo: Steve Eaves

India, Switzerland and Italy will battle it out over the three free events which took place at the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday 16 and Saturday 30 September, and again on Friday, October 20

2. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

India, Switzerland and Italy will battle it out over the three free events which took place at the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday 16 and Saturday 30 September, and again on Friday, October 20 Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme

One of the gorgeous displays

3. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

One of the gorgeous displays Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme

Blackpool Promenade was awash with colour over the weekend as the World Fireworks Championship returned

4. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

Blackpool Promenade was awash with colour over the weekend as the World Fireworks Championship returned Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme

One of the spectacular displays

5. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

One of the spectacular displays Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme

A sea of colour blankets Blackpool Tower

6. Blackpool Firework Championships 2023 - Switzerland

A sea of colour blankets Blackpool Tower Photo: Greg Wolstenholme

Related topics:BlackpoolIndia