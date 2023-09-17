The display by the Azan Morani Fireworks (AMFQ) team – marked the first time an Indian fireworks company has performed in the UK.

Talented photographers on the Fylde Coast captured the stunning scenes of the 2023 World Firework Championships in Blackpool.

Greg Wolstenholme, Lee Mansfield and Steve Eaves captured India lighting up the skies above the resort with a magnificent display of colour.

Thousands of people lined the Promenade to watch on in awe.

The show was designed by Azan Morani who has designed and programmed some of the largest and most complex shows in the world.

The company was founded in 1937 and has since delivered some of the most prestigious events in India, using state-of-the-art firing and design technology.

A spokesperson for AMFW said they were “ecstatic and honoured” to make history by putting on the first Indian pyrotechnics display in the UK.

The stunning displays, which are set to music, will take place over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower. All of them are free to access.

Over the years, the firework events have become one of the resort’s biggest draws. In 2022, each of the events attracted more than 50,000 spectators to the Tower Festival Headland.

All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. The event will build-up from 7.30pm with an approximate firing time of 8.30pm for each display.

India, Switzerland and Italy will battle it out over the three free events:

Swiss pyrotechnics company, SUGYP, take centre-stage on Saturday 30 September.

Established in 1967, SUGYP, is one of Switzerland’s major pyrotechnics companies, putting on displays all across Europe, as well as competing in international festivals in the Philippines, Macau, Vietnam and Canada.Each year, the company makes more than 150 shows for Swiss National Day celebrations and has displayed at major events including the Americas Cup and the Lyon Festival of Lights.

The final performance, by Italian fireworks company Pirotecnica Soldi, will take place on the evening of Friday 20 October, to coincide with the launch of this year’s annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool.

The company was founded by Francesco Soldi in 1869 as a response to architects who wanted to illuminate the facades of churches and buildings on special occasions. Since then, generation after generation has continued a tradition of handcrafting fireworks, which are still made for displays at its factory in Florence.

