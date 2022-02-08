Support network for dementia sufferers expanding in Blackpool

‘Lyrics and Lunch’ was founded by music teacher Jeanette Main in 2013. Piloted in Lancaster, fortnightly groups have since started up at Christ Church community centre at Thornton-Cleveleys and Preesall’s St Oswald’s Church.

A growing number of other churches across the country have also set up their own groups or expressed interest.

The Lyrics and Lunch Network reached a milestone recently when the organisation was granted charitable status. Now organisers are looking to help more churches establish their own Lyrics and Lunch groups.

The Lyrics & Lunch Team in Thornton

Jeanette and her team have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, spreading the word and liaising with churches of all denominations.

“The idea behind Lyrics and Lunch is to create a safe, welcoming and fun event that reduces isolation through healthy food and music and laughter in a relaxed environment,” said Jeanette.

“The ultimate aim is to create community for people who are often losing theirs, thereby improving and extending life in their own locality for people with dementia, as well giving the carer regular support.

“Things have been especially challenging during the Covid pandemic of course, but whenever possible we have continued to meet safely within the guidelines.”

If you have been touched personally by dementia and are looking for support, have a few hours to spare volunteering, are interested in starting your own group, or wish to make a donation, Jeanette would love to hear from you. You can contact her by emailing her at [email protected] or telephoning 07486 985 357.