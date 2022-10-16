Scott Benton told fellow MPs an 11-year-old boy is the “ringleader” of a crime spree in Blackpool. Mr Benton made the claim as he raised concerns about a “gang of teenagers” committing “hundreds” of offences in an area of the Lancashire seaside town in recent weeks. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt encouraged Mr Benton, MP for Blackpool South, to seek a debate on how to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Speaking to Parliament this morning (Thursday, October 13), Mr Benton said: “Residents in the Talbot and Brunswick area of Blackpool have been plagued by anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with hundreds of different crimes being committed by a gang of teenagers. The ringleader is an 11-year-old boy who has been responsible for over 80 different offences, including assaulting a female police officer. Sadly the efforts of Lancashire Police to bring him to justice have been compromised by Blackpool Council’s children’s directorate, who refuse to criminalise teenagers."

Mr Benton’s accusation about council involvement in efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour prompted a strongly-worded response from the local authority. A council spokesman said: “It is completely untrue to suggest that there has been any interference from children’s social care in the work of the police to address criminal acts or youth antisocial behaviour. There is strong evidence of joint working across our town.”

Scott Benton the Conservative MP for Blackpool South

Gazette readers, however, were divided over the spat, which some siding with Mr Benton and others supporting the council’s efforts to address the issues highlighted by the row. Here’s a selection of those comments made on our Facebook page:

Jacqui Collumbine "This makes me so sad. Because the boy clearly needs sorting. We definitely need a pro active change.”

Nadia Wallace "The issue here isn't just Blackpool Council although many seek to lay the blame souly on them, policies and procedures come from the government, whom have been in power now for 12yrs!!”

Scott Benton has criticised Blackpool Council

Ian Holland "I wouldn't worry. The mess Liz Truss is making as PM won't have the Tories in power for much longer so it won't be your problem Scotty Boy.”

Darren Westhead “There is a simple solution to this. Take out a civil injunction on the youth on the balance on probabilities instead of criminal law which are beyond reasonable doubt with powers of arrest for breaching the civil injunction.”

Noreen Ann Donely “Something needs to be done about this boy. I'm sure his parents must be so proud on raising such a hooligan. I would be so ashamed I would move from here."

John Whitehouse "So you want Labour in power so this can continue? Blackpool council is labour lead, and they're the ones ignoring this problem.”

Blackpool Council has hit back at claims by MP Scott Benton

Dave Flanagan "Yet again divisive, ill-informed, misleading and complete lack of empathy and understanding of underlying issues in our town.”

Mark 'Tatter' Tierney "Benton blames the council for everything bad and claims credit for anything good. Some people believe him apparently.”

