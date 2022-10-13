Conservative MP Scott Benton made the claim as he raised concerns about a “gang of teenagers” committing “hundreds” of offences in an area of the Lancashire seaside town in recent weeks.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt encouraged Mr Benton, MP for Blackpool South, to seek a debate on how to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Speaking to Parliament this morning (Thursday, October 13), Mr Benton said: “Residents in the Talbot and Brunswick area of Blackpool have been plagued by anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with hundreds of different crimes being committed by a gang of teenagers.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton speaking to Parliament about anti-social behaviour in his constituency.

“The ringleader is an 11-year-old boy who has been responsible for over 80 different offences, including assaulting a female police officer.

“Sadly the efforts of Lancashire Police to bring him to justice have been compromised by Blackpool Council’s children’s directorate, who refuse to criminalise teenagers.

“Can we have a debate in this House regarding anti-social behaviour, the misery it causes to communities and whether the police have the appropriate powers to tackle these problems?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I’m so sorry that his community are suffering from this series of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.