Parades and gatherings will take place on Sunday Nov 13, 2022, where you can join in with your community to remember the people who died to defend our freedoms and protect our way of life.

Councillor Ben Aitken, Fylde Mayor, said “This Remembrance Sunday we will gather together and show our deepest gratitude and respect to all the men and women who have lost their lives or have suffered protecting their country and loved ones in all Wars. For those who leave never to return. For those who return but are never the same.”

This is where you can pay your respects.

The parade sets off from Town Hall at 10:40am, and proceeds to the Blackpool Cenotaph for the service, which begins at 10.55am.

At 11:05am, there’s a wreath laying by civic party, dignitaries, and parading contingents only, and anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath, may do so at the Cenotaph once the service has ended.

St Annes

Assemble at the Pier car park on North Promenade at 10:30am and proceed (route St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive North, returning via Garden Street and St Annes Road West) to the memorial at 10:38am. Fylde Council’s civic party will be led by Councillor Ben Aitken, Fylde Mayor.

Lytham

Assemble at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am. Procession to move off at 10:45am to the war memorial via Dicconson Terrace, Henry Street and Queen Street (returning by reverse route). The civic party will be led by Councillor Roger Small, Fylde Deputy Leader.

Fleetwood

The service will be at Fleetwood Memorial Park, on Warrenhurst Road. The parade assembles at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10am, with the full parade assembling at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10.30am.

The Mayor, Coun Julie Robinson, will attend this service along with Col Richard Beatson DL attending on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant. Mark Billington, Corporate Director Environment, will attend on behalf of Wyre Council.

Garstang

Assemble at the High Street Car Park at 9.00am for a parade to St Thomas’ Church for the Church Service at 9.30 am. The parade will then leave the church to complete the wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Croston Rd at 10.45am. The Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Sue Catterall will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Poulton-le-Fylde

There is a service at the War Memorial, Market Place. Those attending are asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall, at 10.45am.

The Leader of Wyre Council, Coun David Henderson will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Thornton

Assemble at the Thornton Little Theatre at 10.30am, and proceed to the Cenotaph, Four Lane Ends, for the service. Wyre Councillor Howard Ballard will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on behalf of the Mayor.

Preesall