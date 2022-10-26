The services will give people a chance to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in times of war.

Coun David Henderson, Leader of Wyre Council, said: “It is an honour to gather together on Remembrance Sunday and have the opportunity to offer our deepest respect and express our eternal gratitude to our veterans past and present.

"Please join us at one of the services to join in and pay your respects.”

The Remembrance Day parade in Fleetwood in 2021.

There are the places and times of the services in date order:

Bilsborrow on Friday November 11

There is a service at the War Memorial, Bilsborrow to assemble from 10am at the Village Hall. Wyre councillor Shaun Turner will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Veterans during Remembrance Sunday in Fleetwood 2021.

Fleetwood, Marine Hall on Friday November 11

There is a Remembrance Day Service to be held in the Marine Hall at 10.40am. A two minutes’ silence will be held at 11.00am after which, refreshments will be served.

Fleetwood Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road on Remembrance Sunday November 13

The parade assembles at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10am, with the full parade assembling at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10.30am.

The Mayor, Coun Julie Robinson, will attend this service along with Col Richard Beatson DL attending on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant. Mark Billington, Corporate Director Environment, will attend on behalf of Wyre Council.

Garstang on Remembrance Sunday November 13

A procession will assemble at the High Street Car Park at 9.00am for a parade to St Thomas’ Church for the Church Service at 9.30 am. The parade will then leave the church to complete the wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Croston Rd at 10.45 am. The Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Sue Catterall will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Poulton-le-Fylde on Remembrance Sunday November 13

There is a service at the War Memorial, Market Place.

Those attending are asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall, at 10.45am.

The Leader of Wyre Council, Coun David Henderson will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Preesall on Remembrance Sunday November 13

There is a service in St Oswald’s Church, Lancaster Road, Preesall at 10.00 am. There will be a procession assembling after the Service at 10.45am for the wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial. Wyre Councillor Phil Orme will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on the Mayor’s behalf.

Thornton on Remembrance Sunday November 13

There is a service at the Cenotaph, Four Lane Ends. Those attending are asked to assemble at the Thornton Little Theatre at 10.30am. Wyre Councillor Howard Ballard will attend this service and lay the council’s wreath on behalf of the Mayor.

This year on Sunday November 13 there will be free parking between 8am and 2pm on Wheatsheaf Way car park in Poulton-le-Fylde and High Street car park in Garstang.