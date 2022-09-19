News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: The scenes in Blackpool as the nation bids final farewell to Her Majesty the Queen

These were the scenes in Blackpool as the nation said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, 2022.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:47 pm

The streets in Blackpool were unusually quiet on Monday (September 19), as people watched the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

While many residents watched the service from their homes, pubs, cinemas and theatres across the Fylde coast opened especially to screen the momentous event.

Numerous retailers and attractions in the town chose to remain closed as a mark of respect.

These were the scenes in Blackpool as the nation said goodbye to the Queen.

1. Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral

A deserted St John's Square in Blackpool

Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales

2. Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral

A thank you message to Her Majesty displayed along the Promenade in Blackpool.

Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales

3. Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral

Many shops in Blackpool remained closed as a mark of respect.

Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales

4. Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral

Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral

Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIBlackpoolQueenHer MajestyFylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 3