Queen Elizabeth II funeral: The scenes in Blackpool as the nation bids final farewell to Her Majesty the Queen
These were the scenes in Blackpool as the nation said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, 2022.
By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:47 pm
The streets in Blackpool were unusually quiet on Monday (September 19), as people watched the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.
While many residents watched the service from their homes, pubs, cinemas and theatres across the Fylde coast opened especially to screen the momentous event.
Numerous retailers and attractions in the town chose to remain closed as a mark of respect.
