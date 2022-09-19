The streets in Blackpool were unusually quiet on Monday (September 19), as people watched the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

While many residents watched the service from their homes, pubs, cinemas and theatres across the Fylde coast opened especially to screen the momentous event.

Numerous retailers and attractions in the town chose to remain closed as a mark of respect.

These were the scenes in Blackpool as the nation said goodbye to the Queen.

A deserted St John's Square in Blackpool

A thank you message to Her Majesty displayed along the Promenade in Blackpool.

Many shops in Blackpool remained closed as a mark of respect.

Scenes in Blackpool for The Queen's funeral