What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funeral - including, Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Illuminations, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions
Blackpool’s prime attractions will all be closed on the day of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, September 19.
What will be closed?
It has been confirmed that the following will all be shut for the day:
Blackpool Tower,
Blackpool Sea-Life Centre,
Madame Tussaud’s Blackpool,
Sandcastle Water Park,
Blackpool Zoo,
Central, South and North Piers,
Coral Island Entertainment Centre and Golden Mile Amusements .
A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said that wasn’t scheduled to be open that day anyway so will also be closed.
What about the Illuminations?
Blackpool Illuminations, which were switched off for two nights following the announcement of The Queen’s death, will again be off on the evening of the funeral, resuming on September 20.
Blackpool Tower was lit red, white and blue from the evening of September 9 and that continues through the period of national mourning up to but not including the funeral day.
Blackpool Grand Theatre
No performances were due at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Monday anyway but on other days during the mourning period, the venue says it will follow the guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and remain open.
Theatre performances of When Darkness Falls, running from Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 September and One Night in Dublin, which is on Sunday, September 19, will go ahead as scheduled, with a mark of respect for Her Majesty taking place before the curtain rises on each live show.
Blackpool Grand Theatre chief executive Adam Knight said: “The thoughts of everyone at Blackpool Grand Theatre are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.”